Need to make tech cost-effective: Hiroshi Amano

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Nobel Laureate Prof Hiroshi Amano described his journey of fabricating the Gallium Nitride LED when most researchers gave up because of large lattice mismatch between Gallium Nitride and Sapphire substrate by using a buffer layer.

Delivering the lecture under Hyderabad Lecture Series at UoH here on Wednesday, Prof Amano spoke on ‘Blue LEDs and Transformative Electronics for Developing Sustainable Smart Society’. Students, researchers, faculty and staff of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and others were given an insight into his work, according to a press release.

Prof Amano created blue LEDs and then white LEDs for which he received the Nobel Prize in 2014 along with I Akasaki and S Nakamura.

According to him, the white LED technology has revolutionised display and energy efficient technologies.

In his lecture, Prof Amano described the state of technology in fabrication of small and efficient LEDs for display applications. He emphasised the need to make technologies more cost-effective.

The lecture was followed by interactive session with students and faculty of UoH.

Prof Appa Rao Podile, UOH Vice-Chancellor, Prof S Ramachandram, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor and Nilesh Sathe, Member (Life) from IRDAI among others also attended the lecture.