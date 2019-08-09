Need to protect Adivasi culture: ITDA officer

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:11 am

Kothagudem/Khammam: Tribals in agency villages and across erstwhile Khammam district on Friday celebrated ‘International Day of World’s Indigenous People’ highlighting their traditions and issues.

Rallies and cultural programmes were organised by various tribal organisations at many places and at Bhadrachalam, the headquarters of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

ITDA Project Officer VP Gautham took part in a rally and offered floral tributes to the statues of the tribal leaders Kumram Bheem, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora at Ambedkar Centre in the town.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said Adivasis were known to protect their culture and traditions and the population in the world needs to understand their legacy and make efforts to protect the same.

Gautham explaining the background of International Day of World’s Indigenous People said there were nearly 7,000 languages in the world and of them 90 per cent were of Adivasis, but their population was only five per cent. Hence there was a need to protect them.

The ITDA PO advised tribals to make use of government schemes for their development. He asked the Adivasi organisations and educated youth to create awareness in the community on the importance of education.

Similar rallies and programmes were conducted at Manugur, Aswapuram, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Enkoor, Dammapet, Sathupalli and other mandals. MLAs R Kantha Rao, M Nageswar Rao and others joined the celebrations.

