Need value based education: Janardhan Reddy

Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: Present education system is bereft of civilisation and character and there was a need for an education that injects these values in the present generation, said B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education Department.

In his address at the annual Hemanth Utsav organised by Abhyasa International Residential School, Dr Reddy said Telangana government was seriously considering injecting values in younger generation before the age of 5 years. Maharashtra and Goa have done this by introducing “Mulyavardhan” a school-based value education programme, which aims to enable schools to provide a value-based education to nurture caring, responsible and democratic citizens, he said.

Actor Sudheer Babu told the students not to be scared of losing in this competitive world. “Losing sometimes is good. Loser learns more than winner. Winning by losing makes one stronger,” he said.

Dr Roddam Prabhakar Rao, retired DGP, AP, Chairman, Abhyasa, and Vinaayaka Kalleetla, CEO & Founder of Abhyasa International also participated in Hemanth Utsav which had 600 students of the school presenting a mega theater performance on ‘Unity is Divinity’, a press release said.

