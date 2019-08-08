Neelgai mauled to death by strays in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A Neelgai was mauled to death by stray dogs when it entered Shushmir village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday evening. The incident came to light on Wednesday. Authorities of Forest department attributed the menace of stray dogs to the death of the herbivore.

Bejjur Forest Range Officer N Kiran Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’ that a year-old male herbivore was killed after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs when it was wandering on the peripherals of a forest near the village. The canines chased the neelgai from the outskirts of the habitation and mauled it to death in the centre of Shushmir, he informed. The postmortem of the carcass was carried out following a report from veterinary doctor.

The FRO stated that four herbivores were eliminated by the dogs in Bejjur Forest Range in the last six months. He said that an oral announcement was made in rural areas requesting locals to prevent dogs from attacking the wild animals. He added that patrolling was intensified and employees were asked to send them canines away if they spot packs of dogs. The official further informed that the department was creating awareness among public over the need to protect the wildlife and cautioned that cases would be booked against responsible persons if their dogs indulge in mauling of herbivores. He stated that the authorities were laying a special focus on abolishing menace of strays.

S Venugopal, Deputy Forest Range Officer (Wildlife), Kaghaznagar Forest Division, opined that the dogs, which were trained by local wildlife hunters to kill herbivores, were habituated to attack the spotted deer, neelgai, etc. He said that local rural civic bodies must allocate funds for eradicating the dogs. Else, the department continues to lose its precious fauna, he added.

It may be recalled that a spotted deer was mauled to death by strays on the outskirts of Bejjur mandal centre on Monday. On July 19 last, a male spotted deer, aged somewhere between 6 and 7 years was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs when it ventured into the mandal headquarters supposedly in search of drinking water in the similar Bejjur mandal centre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .