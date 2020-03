Neena Gupta still fears being out of work

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades. From her debut film Adharshila in 1982 to bagging the National Award for Woh Chokri in 1994, to becoming household name as actor and director with the TV series Saans in the late nineties, she has always entertained the audience.

Neena, who has often made heads turn with her irreverent lifestyle, shocked everyone in 2017 when she took to social media and confessed openly that she was out of work. A comeback for the talented actor happened soon, with Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho. Since then, she has had a busy second innings.

“Badhaai Ho is a classic film. People can watch it 10 times. I feel fortunate to be part of that film. It changed my life a lot. The film became a hit. Too many people watched it and liked my performance. If it was not a hit, then, I would not have got the chance to sit here and give interviews! All this change happened because the movie became a hit,” Neena said.

Asked if she still has the fear of being out of work, the 60-year-old artiste laughed. “Acting is a profession where you are always thinking if you’ll get work in the future or not. This is a strange profession. Today you have loads of work but tomorrow you might be sitting idle. Sometimes, you feel lost. So, yes I still have that fear of being out of work.

But it does not mean I will stop working. I believe in working hard and moving ahead,” she said.Neena Gupta’s latest release is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a gay rom-com where she plays the mother of one of the male protagonists. She is paired with her Badhai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao in the film.