NEET achievers’ families beam with pride in Telangana

Hyderabad: Despite hailing from economically weaker sections and coming from remote villages, the students of social and tribal welfare students went on to secure top ranks in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

Behind these success stories of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies students lay the tales of several hardships and struggles and of course, guidance from their institutions.

“Though we did not have any formal education, we are happy that our daughter is getting admission in MBBS. My husband who works as a daily wage labourer pinned all hopes on our daughter as he wished to see her becoming a doctor”, said K Bharathi, mother of K Rasagna.

Rasagna, a native of Godavarikhani who secured all-India rank of 509 in the NEET said, “my parents were supportive right from early education and I promised them that I will be become a good doctor. My aim is to become a gynaecologist”.

Around 150 students who secured top ranks in NEET were felicitated by RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of TSWRIES and TSWREIS here on Friday. “Students had put a lot of effort to achieve their goals. They continued their studies without going home and meeting parents”, he said.

Another student, G Sravya (1,081 rank) of Social Welfare Residential College, Gowlidoddi said it was her desire to pull her family out of poverty. “I might have not achieved this rank without the support of my parents and institute staff who stood behind me in every way”, she said.

Sravya’s mother, G Vijaya doesn’t stop sharing her pride at ‘having given birth to a future doctor’. She said, “Her father works as a jeep driver in Mandamarri and is now happily sharing our daughter’s success story with his passengers.”

