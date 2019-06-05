NEET: Sri Chaitanya scores top ranks

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya on Wednesday claimed its students dominated the results of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019.

The institute bagged all India 1st rank and in the open category it secured 2nd, 3rd and 4th ranks apart from other ranks including 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, Sri Chaitanya said in a press release. Overall 29 students of Sri Chaitanya secured a place in the top 100 ranks.

Academic Director, Sushma expressed her happiness over the result and said “It feels good to note that Sri Chaitanya students have proven their merit. Even if there is a change in the exam pattern or even if they have to compete nationally or internationally our students have proven that strong fundamental concepts win every time and that there is no quick fix to success.”

Sri Chaitanya Institutes, Chairman, Dr BS Rao congratulated all the students and expressed confidence that same results would also be seen in IIT Advanced that would be released shortly.