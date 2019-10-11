Neeta Lulla – A Hyderabadi to the core

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Neeta Lulla is a name synonymous with wedding designer wear, especially bridal wear, for quarter of a century. She had associated with major period movies of Bollywood right from Devdas to Mohenjo Daro and recently wrapped up her work for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period movie -Panipat. But not many are aware that she is a Hyderabadi to the core. The top designer was in the city to participate in the ongoing Hyderabad Design Week and spoke to Telangana Today in the sidelines of a seminar at Hamstech, Gachibowli.

Q: What strikes you more about Hyderabad?

A: Well, Hyderabad is in my DNA and I grew up here. I am from Marredpally and a prodigy of St Ann’s. Driving to Shamshabad every Sunday used to be my favourite pastime activity. This city has a unique culture.

Q: Is it challenging to be associated with so many period movies in Bollywood?

A: The challenge is to create a look of that particular era and live up to the directors’ vision. It is to make the audience believe of the existence of the culture back then in those days.

Q: What are the factors that you stress on while working for a period movie?

A: Actors should feel comfortable in sporting the costumes. For contemporary movies, people easily relate to the characters but for period movies, the designer works on the colours, fabric, texture and other factors that take them back to that era.

Q: You worked for Telugu movies Rudramadevi, Gauthamiputra Shatakarni

A: Yes, I am not new to Tollywood. Technically there is no difference between Bollywood or Tollywood movies. Language can be different but culturally the elements are almost same.

Q: Do you think managing both the profession and activism as a weary task?

A: Not at all. If one prioritises things and plans the daily schedule accordingly nothing can be difficult. We need to voice our concerns relating to environment, social causes and create awareness among people.

