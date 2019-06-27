Neetu Chandra to be ambassador for Teen Cancer America

By | Published: 11:18 am

Mumbai: Actress Neetu Chandra feels that being helpless medically is the worst situation to be in and she uses her influence to contribute to the cause wherever possible. Understanding her zeal, Teen Cancer America has got her on-board as an ambassador.

She will use her influence, talent and voice to help them raise funds, and reach the common man at the earliest in their journey to recovery.

“Cancer is a lethal disease, and it has changed how I look at life. If help is available at the right stage, cancer can be fought with. Teen Cancer America is doing great work and their goals are well thought through and achievable,” Neetu said in a statement.

“My intention behind collaborating with them and Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) is to help in fundraising through shows which will expedite the process of providing the right treatment at the right time,” she added.

Neetu has been associated with CPAA for over 12 years now. With this collaboration, she strengthens her voice and purpose towards combatting cancer.