Neetu Kapoor expresses gratitude to Ambanis, calls them ‘guardian angles’

Mumbai: Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday thanked Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu penned a post expressing her gratitude to the Ambanis for being a constant support to Rishi Kapoor during his two-year-long battle with cancer.

“For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.

“As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible,” Neetu wrote.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Neetu also shared how Ambanis comforted her and her family, and took proper care of Rishi Kapoor during the hard times.

“From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared.

“To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest,” she added.

Along with her note, Neetu posted a picture in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen sharing smiles with Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Neetu is also present in the image.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too posted the same image, captioning: “Gratitude.”