Neetu Kumari Prasad appointed as V-C of Telangana University

By | Published: 12:08 am

Nizamabad: Senior IAS officer Neetu Kumari Prasad has been appointed Telangana University Vice-Chancellor. After the retirement of senior IAS officer Anil Kumar, the Telangana government handed over all his responsibilities to Prasad. She worked as Joint Collector of Nizamabad earlier and is familiar with Nizamabad district and the university.

