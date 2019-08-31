Negative publicity failed to hamper Prabhas’ Saaho

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Against the deluge of negative campaign and criticism, Prabhas’s Saaho stood the test of time and collected nearly Rs 104 crore gross on the first day of release. The widespread frenzy that Saaho among Prabhas fans delivered a very huge turnout of audience at the theatres all over the country. The unprecedented promotional activity of UV Creations resulted in torrents of collections in all the States where Saaho was released.

Cataloguing the collections with Rs 42.2 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 14.1 crore in Telangana and Rs 29.6 crore in all the Hindi-speaking States, Rs 13.9 crore in Karnataka, Rs 3.8 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.2 crore in Kerala, Saaho created yet another Baahubali record on the first day of its result, following the day one collections of Baahubali 2 with Rs 214 crore approximately.

Saaho surpassed the record of Agnyaathavaasi’s Rs 27 crore nearly in both the Telugu-speaking States on the first day. Even Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was forced to follow Saaho with its collection of Rs 93.9 crore on the opening day.Though the opinion was drastically divided, it could not impact the revenue at the box office with stunning non Baahubali 2 collections.

Despite the caustic criticism, especially in the north, Prabhas stood atop with record collections on the first day vindicating the spiralled rivalry. With three consecutive holidays till Ganesh Chaturthi, Saaho will surely draw audiences to the theatres. From Tuesday onwards, Prabhas will have to invariably face the litmus test to emerge as the victor at the box office.

