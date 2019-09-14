Negligence case booked against doctors in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police booked a case of negligence causing death against the doctors of Pragna Hospital following the death of a seven-year-old boy on Friday.

The boy, M Vignesh, was admitted in the hospital on September 7 with dengue symptoms. He was being treated and on September 10, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit claiming that his condition was critical.

The doctors declared him dead on September 11. Following a complaint from Vignesh’s mother, a case was booked against the duty doctors.

