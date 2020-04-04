Negligence may have led to death of Shadnagar Covid-19 patient

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Shadnagar: The death of a 50-year-old woman, from Chegur village of Nandigama mandal, at Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday and her body being tested positive to Covid-19 after her death, has exposed various stages of negligence by medical practitioners who failed to follow guidelines to treat a patient at a time when coronavirus has become the biggest medical emergency.

On Saturday, Deputy DMHO Dr Chandu Naik, Shanagar RDO Rajeshwari, ACP Surender, Trainee IPS Officer Rithi Raj, MRO Pandu Naik and other officials unravelled the process of how the deceased had ended up at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, without being screened for coronavirus in the first place, when she had developed symptoms.

The investigating team has found that the deceased had first approached one Pratap Reddy, a registered medical practitioner, in Chegur village when she fell sick. As her condition had not improved, after taking permission from Nandigama police, the deceased then went to an RMP named Vitthal in Shadnagar, who failed to notice symptoms of Covid-19.

As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Anil Surgical Hospital in Mahabubnagar, where Dr Anil treated her against proper guidelines. When her condition further deteriorated because she was diabetic, she was shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, from where she was again referred to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on March 31, where she developed severe pain in her throat and high fever and passed away on Wednesday.

Shadnagar police have booked cases against RMPs Prathap Reddy, Vitthal and Dr Anil, as they had violated procedures for treating the patient and have sent them to a quarantine centre in Hyderabad. Deputy DMHO Dr Chandu Naik has also stated that the owner of the hospital was different and someone else was giving treatment at these hospitals and medical shops-turned-clinics. He has said that the police personnel, medical and health officials and revenue officials seized all the clinics and hospitals which were responsible for the death of the Covid-19 victim.

Shadnagar ACP Surender has said that law enforcement wouldn’t play a mute spectator to local RMPs without proper knowledge giving treatment to innocent patients and endangering their lives. He said that legal action would be initiated against all those who flout the regulations of the medical and health department.

At least 50 persons who came in contact with the 50-year-old woman before her death were believed to have been quarantined as on Saturday. Among them were her tenants, her family members and also the villagers who had attended her funeral on Thursday. Her test results which had come positive to coronavirus, had come out only on Friday, creating panic across Shadnagar assembly constituency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .