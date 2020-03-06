Neha Kakkar most-streamed female artist in India: Spotify

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Neha Kakkar is the most-streamed female artist in the country, Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said on Thursday, announcing the list ahead of International Women’s Day. Kakkar is followed by Shreya Ghosal while Asees Kaur was on the third spot.

“Spotify is honouring female voices in the audio industry by shining the spotlight on female artists reigning on the platform, based on data from January 1-March 1, 2020,” the company said.

Kakkar’s most popular tracks include “O Saki Saki” (from “Batla House”), “The Hook Up Song”, and “Hauli Hauli” (from “De De Pyaar De”). She currently has over 3.7 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Globally, Billie Eilish reigns and not only among female artistes, she’s also the top artist overall this year. Eilish has more than 10.3 billion all-time streams and more than 60 million monthly listeners. Taylor Swift is up second, followed by Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Camila Cabello, according to Spotify.

“25 percent of women say they’re often the only woman in the recording studio. Less than 1 percent of charted songs were written by women only,” the company added.