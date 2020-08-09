Neha Dhupia reacts after being called Karan Johar’s bestie

By | Published: 6:36 pm 6:40 pm

Actor Neha Dhupia has reacted to allegations by actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi that she is a sycophant and the new best friend of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Suchitra had levelled the charges on her verified Twitter account.

Responding to Suchitra’s charges, Neha tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “Dear ma’am, this is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have ever read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self-made… a proud daughter, wife and mother and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen.”



Suchitra had tweeted: “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohars new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! – shes no blood relative or star kid is she.”

Suchitra had posted another tweet on Saturday clarifying her previous tweet. She wrote: “I knew i would get trolled. I have nothing personal against anyone. Of course nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying – and young kids being boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (I used the word chamchagiri).”