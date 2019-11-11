Neha shines with twin titles in Goldslam junior tennis tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Neha Enja emerged champion in the under-14 and under-12 categories to take honours in the Goldslam junior tennis tournament at the Victorious Tennis Academy in Nagaram on Monday.

In the round-robin format, she emerged champion ahead of Nanditha Reddy in the under-14 category while Pariyadha Sri Krishna Vaishnavi took second place in under-12 girls category.

Results:

U-8 singles: Geethan bt Sidharth Kota 6-4;

U-10: Boys: M Yona bt B shameful 6-4;

Girls: Saanvi Reddy Vundyala bt Nisha Enja 5-4;

U-12: Girls: (round-robin format) 1. Neha Enja; 2. Pariyadha Sri Krishna Vaishnavi

Boys: Sankeerth Akella bt Chinthala Mithilesh 6-5

U-14 Girls: (Round-robin): 1. Neha Enja, 2. Nanditha Reddy

Boys: Chinthala Mithilesh bt Mohamed Talha 6-4.

