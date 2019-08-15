Nehru zoo gets 5 e-scooters for staff

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park got five new battery-operated scooters for its staff on Thursday as part of its efforts to become a ‘zero emissions’ zone.

The zoo already uses battery-operated vehicles to ferry visitors. The scooters are for their staff, who are required to frequently travel between different parts of the zoo.

The five battery-operated scooters were handed over by the zoo curator to assistant curators, engineering and veterinary section officials as part of the zero emissions drive, according to a zoo official. The zoo introduced battery-operated vehicles for visitors’ services in 2017 and later procured 40 bicycles for the staff, the official added.

The new initiative was launched during the Independence Day celebrations at the zoo. Zoo curator N Kshitija gave away appreciation certificates and cash awards to staff selected as ‘Best Employees’ from different sections such as animal keepers, watch and ward, and gardening, who rendered excellent services during the year, a release from the zoo said.

Kshitija, who hoisted the tricolour, said Nehru Zoological Park is known as one of the greenest and best zoos in the world. “This has been made possible due to the untiring efforts of the zoo officers and staff,” she said.