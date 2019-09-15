‘Neighbouring States want to replicate SHE Teams’

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has the best policing for women’s safety and this shows with neighbouring States seeking its assistance to replicate SHE Teams, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said on Sunday.

He said about 2,554 FIR cases and 5,501 petty cases were filed against offenders by SHE Teams. Speaking during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Mahmood Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao believed in zero tolerance against offenders caught in crimes against women.

“Accordingly, we are not only setting up women police stations, but also filling 33 per cent of vacant posts in the Police Department with women to ensure at least one woman police personnel in every police station. This will encourage women to come forward and lodge complaints,” he said.

While SHE Teams are being strengthened with latest technology, including body-worn cameras, the Home Minister said there were about 331 SHE Teams comprising about 1,655 women police personnel in Telangana, including the Greater Hyderabad area and all district headquarters.

He advised women to install Hawk Eye mobile app on their smartphones and alert the police through it, especially while travelling alone. In case of any deviation from the route, the police will respond immediately, he said. The Home Minister also said counselling was conducted for petty offenders and first timers, before initiating strong action against them in case of severe crimes.

