NEP 2020: Content and intent

The policy is an expression of a conviction that the best way forward is to walk backwards

By | Published: 18th Sep 2020 12:03 am 11:10 pm

The NEP 2020 is high on rhetoric and low on realism. It is eloquent on some aspects, but either remains silent or glosses over others. It would indeed be interesting to scrutinise the policy document for repetitions, self-contradictions, exclusions, and even typos! One can, of course, seek to deflect all criticism of the policy’s lack of specificity with the argument that the implementation roadmap with action points (said to be over 100) and timelines will address it suitably.

However, the problems with the NEP are more fundamental than mere matters of implementation. To understand the real ‘meaning’ of the policy, one has to read not only the text of the policy but also its context, not just the content but also its intent.

The NEP highlights India’s multilingualism, and rightly so. However, neither the Draft (in full) nor the policy has been made available in any of the 22 Indian languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, except Hindi. Recall that in the latest Census of 2011 (released only in 2018), 50 languages (including ‘well-developed’ ones like Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Rajasthani) are subsumed under Hindi to project it as the language of nearly 44% of the Indian population.

No Multilingualism

Given such a context, is it unreasonable to suspect that in the name of multilingualism, what is in fact sought to be accomplished is to replace the hegemony of English with that of Hindi? The entire exercise seems to be aimed at evicting the “Khan market gang” and occupying the space. As a spokesperson of the ruling party asserted: “The Khan Market cannot be a preserve of a certain set of people. It’s going to be a favourite hangout for us too.”

The NEP mentions ‘Constitutional values’ seven times and provides long lists of these, including many, such as “seva, swachchhata, nishkam karma”, which have no ‘Constitutional’ backing. Yet, not once does the NEP mention a core value, and the cornerstone of the Indian Constitution: secularism! While it does refer to ‘pluralism’ and more often to ‘diversity’, the document refrains from mentioning the contribution of not only Islamic but also Buddhist, Jain, Sikh cultures, and Sufi and Bhakti traditions to “the rich diversity of India”.

The only knowledge system that the NEP recognises is that of Sanskrit which it asserts will be “mainstreamed”. Again, recollect that in the 2011 Census, Sanskrit has been shown to have recorded a phenomenal decadal growth of nearly 76% between 2001 and 2011, while Urdu a negative growth of nearly -1.5%. Add to this the conspicuous absence of Arabic from the list of classical languages in the NEP and you get the whole picture.

Interestingly, the NEP deploys Sanskrit as a multifunctional, made-in-India weapon system against all ‘extraneous’ elements, including Western. In a clear act of getting back at Macaulay’s children, the NEP reverses the Minute’s infamous claim about the “intrinsic superiority of the Western literature” by declaring that “Sanskrit … possesses a classical literature that is greater in volume than that of Latin and Greek put together.”

Navel-gazing

The NEP often gives the impression of being caught in a time warp. It repeatedly refers to the future needs of, and preparing the students for the 21st century, and the kind of education that can “lead the country into the 21st century”, seemingly unmindful of the fact that we are already 20 years into the 21st century! However, this is not a minor slip but an expression of a conviction that the best way forward is to walk backwards.

For instance, when it wants to hold up model institutions for emulation, the NEP can’t find any institution of merit in the present but has to invoke ancient universities like Takshashila and Nalanda. The past is no doubt important, but as past not as future.

To believe that India’s future lies in its past is to indulge in dangerous navel-gazing. More than 70 years ago, the Radhakrishnan Commission Report (1948-49) on university education had warned precisely against such fetishisation of the past: “We must give up the fatal obsession of the perfection of the past, … When we are hypnotised by our own past achievements, when all our effort is to repeat a past success, we become fetish worshippers. If our cultural life is to retain its dynamism, it must give up idolatry of the past and strive to realise new dreams.”

Student-Teacher Ratio

The NEP identifies several factors adversely affecting the quality of higher education and proposes a slew of administrative and regulatory measures to redeem the situation. Yet, it remains strangely reticent about the student-teacher ratio in HEIs. In the entire document, there is only one cursory reference to this crucial quality indicator when it says that the “student-teacher ratios [will not be] too high.” This evasion has to be seen in the context of existing faculty vacancies in HEIs and the recruitment record.

More than 75,000 faculty positions lie vacant in Central and State universities, and even in elite institutions like IITs and IIMs, the shortage ranges between 20% and 40%. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report released by the HRD ministry, 90 new universities, eight lakh students were added in 2018-19 but only 28,000 teachers were recruited.

It may be added that many of these new recruits were actually shifting from one institution to another thus bringing the net recruitment figures further down. In most HEIs, ‘ad-hoc’, ‘contract’, ‘part-time’ teachers outnumber tenured faculty by three to one, and it is common knowledge that job insecurity is inimical to clear thinking, not to speak of critical and creative thinking that the NEP demands of teachers.

However, it is not just the faculty but even the students seem to be on a leash permanently. The NEP enjoins students, more than once, to inculcate a deep respect for “fundamental duties”, but does not acknowledge even once that students also have fundamental rights. To expect quality education and creative thinking to flourish in such a constrictive atmosphere, one has to be either a daydreamer or a stand-up comedian.

The NEP 2020, thus, badly needs a rigorous reality check. Yet, its acolytes are convinced that it is not just an incremental but a transformative policy, and are scrambling to implement it at the earliest. Their enthusiasm is entirely understandable, as “The best lack all conviction, while the worst/Are full of passionate intensity”.

(The author is a former professor of English at Osmania University, Hyderabad)

