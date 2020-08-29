NEP focuses on innovation: R Subramanyam

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment secretary R Subramanyam said the NEP gave a lot of importance to the mother language and recognised that children can learn the languages at a young age

Hyderabad: FICCI Telangana State Council in association with Telangana government on Friday organised a webinar on the topic New Education Policy-2020- A Game Changer for India.

Speaking on the occasion Charles H Kellstadt, Professor of Business at Emory University, Atlanta USA explained about the US higher education, funding, and gross enrolment ratio in the higher educational institutions.

He said US universities have a large amount of endowment fund which is used to fund students through scholarships and fellowships.

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment secretary R Subramanyam said the NEP gave a lot of importance to the mother language and recognised that children can learn the languages at a young age. The policy focuses on innovation and output-based learning, he said.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramchandran spoke about the initiatives taken up by the State government in providing digital classes to students through television.

TMI Group founder-chairman T Muralidharan who moderated a session spoke about the role of private sector in school education.

IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and ISB former dean Ajit Rangnekar among other experts took part in the event.

