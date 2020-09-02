NEP focuses on multidisciplinary knowledge: DRDO Chairman

Dr. G Sateesh Reddy was addressing a national webinar on “Strategies for Implementation of National Education Policy -2020 for Technical Education” was organised by Warangal NIT

Warangal Urban: The present education policy focuses on the marks secured by the students and not on the knowledge that the students have. The new National Educational Policy (NEP), which is completely different from the present education policy, focuses on multi-disciplinary knowledge that the students secure rather than the marks scored by them in their examinations, said Dr G Sateesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO & Secretary Department of Defence R&D.

A national webinar on “Strategies for Implementation of National Education Policy -2020 for Technical Education” was organised by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Wednesday.

Addressing the webinar, Sateesh Reddy said that the DRDO provides opportunities for the scholars who have multidisciplinary knowledge although it costs huge amounts of money.

Dr B V R Mohan Reddy of Cyient, Prof Anil D. Sahasra Buddhe, Chairman AICTE, Prof K K Agarwal Chairman, NBA, and Dr Minishaji Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy delivered their lectures. The organisers stated that the proceedings would be sent to the Ministry of Education Govt of India.

Prof Shivasharma, Dean Academic NIT, Prof M Saidulu, Prof K V Jaikumar, Prof C S R K Prasad, Dr P Venkateshwar Rao acted as moderators in this National Webinar.

Prof N V Raman Rao, Director NIT Warangal , stated that NIT Warangal ranks among the top engineering colleges in the country. He added that he was glad to say that NIT Warangal took the initiative to conduct a webinar on NEP.

