NEP will usher in massive reforms: Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would leverage India to emerge as the global hub of education.

Speaking at a webinar on “Perspectives on National Education Policy 2020: Road Map for Telangana,” from the Raj Bhavan, she said the NEP would usher in massive reforms and restructuring of the education system in the country and would promote the 21st century-needs based education.

“Measures like establishing Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), multiple entry and exit options to students, focus on interdisciplinary studies, and promotion of research through National Research Foundation and stress on skill training, entrepreneurship development, employability skills, vocational courses will take the Indian education to an altogether different league,” Dr Soundararajan said.

Referring to the opportunities for Telangana, the Governor expressed optimism saying Telangana had the potential to be the hub of higher education too as it had already emerged as the hub of pharma, medicine, and information technology fields.

UGC Member and EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar, Anna University former vice-chancellor Prof Bala Gurusamy, TSCHE vice-chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana, CESS director Prof E Revathi, UGC Member Prof Shiva Raj and NALSAR University of Law registrar Prof V Balakista Reddy also spoke.

