NEP will usher multi-disciplinary education: EFLU VC

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar, and University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile have participated in the conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under the National Educational Policy, 2020.

The virtual conclave was organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and University Grants Commission on Friday and the inaugural session was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on theme ‘Holistic, Multidisciplinary and Futuristic Education’, Prof Suresh Kumar underscored the sweeping reforms in the National Education Policy that will usher holistic multi-disciplinary education with flexible entry and exit options.

Referring to the integration of Humanities and Arts with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), he was sure that such a combination would lead in reviving the “knowledge of many arts” of the ancient Indian education system.

During a session, Prof Appa Rao spoke about the National Research Foundation and research culture in universities.

He said, “I am sure that the National Research Foundation that has been designed to guide and monitor the research from one single platform is going to make efforts during the implementation time coordinating with DST, ICR, ICMR, etc, as they have a larger mandate to address scientific research.”

