Nepal Man gets 6 months jail for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Nepal national, who was caught for second time driving in an inebriated condition, was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by a city court while his driving license was suspended for one year.

Dan Bahadur Bandela, 25, a watchman of BHEL Ramchandrapuram, was caught during checking by the police. “Bandela was caught during checking at Taranagar in Lingampally by the Miyapur traffic police. His Blood Alcohol Level was found to be 242 mg/100 ml,” the police said, adding that this was the second time he was caught after the first time on August 3 at the BHEL junction.

The police filed a charge sheet and produced him before court on Monday, after which the sentence was pronounced.

