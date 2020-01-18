Nepal mountaineer recalls moments of Everest journey

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: The biggest goal of any mountaineer is coming back alive after the final summit and it can be achieved only by following techniques, says Shailee Basnet, a mountaineer from Nepal. During a session on ‘Everest to Empowerment’ on Saturday, Shailee said mountaineering helped her understand strengths, abilities and weaknesses during her climbing journey over the last one decade.

She started her journey to Everest in 2008 and since then, she has been the coordinator of ‘Seven Summits Women Team’, the first women team in the world to climb the seven summits. She also co-leads empowerment programme for young survivors of trafficking in Nepal through the team’s non-profit organisation, GIA.

Shailee said that she had no experience in sports or in physical activities before getting an opportunity to climb Everest. “I was privileged to scale it which changed my entire career graph,” she said. The definition of success according to her parents was achieving a government job and getting married, but Shailee proved them wrong by scaling highest mountains of each continent in the world.

Sharing her experiences of the journey, she said that it takes around 60 days to climb the Everest. “My team, which has ten women, successfully climbed seven mountains along with me,” she added. The session organised by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation had participation of its chairperson, Shilpa Datla and committee members.

