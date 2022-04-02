Nepal national held with marijuana in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police caught a Nepal native and seized 60 grams of marijuana from him on Saturday.

The arrested person, Dinesh Aavji alias Pedda Nepali (20), a daily wage worker and pavement dweller at Mettuguda, is a native of Kathmandu.

According to the police, Aavji came to Hyderabad in 2018 in search of work and started working as a daily wage worker. He was introduced to marijuana by a co-worker and became an addict. He purchased the narcotic substance from Dhoolpet area.

“As marijuana sales became difficult in Dhoolpet due to continuous vigilance and enforcement, he began procuring from Bidar in Karnataka and was selling it here,” an official said, adding that on Thursday, he had gone to Bidar and bought 60 grams of marijuana.

On Saturday morning, he was waiting near Sangeet Junction to sell the marijuana when based on a tip-off, the police nabbed him.

Police said Aavji was earlier arrested by the Government Railway Police in Secunderabad and was remanded in August last year. He was released in January.

