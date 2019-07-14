Nepal opens Kosi barrage gates, adjoining areas in Bihar in danger

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Kathmandu: Nepal on Sunday opened all 56 sluice gates of Kosi barrage as the water level rose to an alarming situation following incessant rain across the Himalayan nation.

According to the police chief Iswar Dahal, the barrage with a water capacity of 800,000 cusecs is now discharging 290,00 cusecs water.

“A day before on Saturday the flow of water was recorded 318,650 cusecs,” Dahal told ANI over the phone.

With the rise in the flow of water, technicians have been asked to monitor the situation round-the-clock and also keep the barrage and the embankment safe.

The 1150 meters long barrage that controls the flow of the river water into the Indian state of Bihar was constructed back in 1962.

A section of the barrage had collapsed in 2008 resulting in the death of over 500 people in Bihar along with Nepal.

The Kosi river is 720 kilometers long and drains an area of about 74,500 sq km in Tibet, Nepal, and Bihar.

Torrential monsoon rains since last Thursday caused floods and landslides, especially in the eastern region and southern plains of Nepal.

Transportation has also been disrupted on all major highways.

The police said that at least 50 people have lost their lives while search operation is underway as more than 33 people are still missing.

A total of 27,380 police personnel have been deployed across the country for search and rescue operations.

Around 8,856 personnel were deployed in Kathmandu valley, the police told The Himalayan Times on Sunday.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology in Nepal have also issued an alert regarding risks of flash floods in rivers flowing from the Chure region and hills of Sudur Paschim Province, Province 5 and small rivers flowing from Karnali Province.

It has also said that there are high chances of flash floods in rivers flowing in the mid-hilly regions in Province 1, 2, 3 and Gandaki Province.

Meteorological Forecasting Division has said the rainfall will continue for two to three days in most places across the country.

It has also said that obstructions are likely to occur because of low visibility in both airways and road transportation.