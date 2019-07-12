Nepali worker jumps off hotel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A hotel worker allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids on Thursday night.

According to the police, Mothi Sakota, 32, of Nepal, who worked as an assistant cook at the hotel, had jumped off the hotel around 10.45 pm. He died on the spot.

In a separate case, a housewife committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at the office of a vernacular daily at Banjara Hills over family issues.

G Sravanthi, 30, was the wife of Pradeep Kumar, a native of Nagarkurnool. Police said the two had disputes for the last one year. On Wednesday, Sravanthi came to the city and went to the office of the daily in the afternoon. She consumed a poisonous substance on the office premises and was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector K Rami Reddy said.