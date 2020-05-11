Nepal’s coronavirus cases reach 120

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Kathmandu: Nepal has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 120, the health ministry said on Monday.

Nepal is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly coronavirus with no deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases involve 10 men from Kapilvastu district in Western Nepal who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 120.

The total number of active coronavirus patients in the Himalayan nation has reached 89 as 31 patients have been successfully treated.