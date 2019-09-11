NephroPlus calls for entries for its flagship programme

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: NephroPlus, the network of dialysis centres has called for entries for the second season of their flagship programme ‘Guest Got Talent’. The entries for the contest will open throughout September with an aim to provide a platform for all dialysis patients to showcase their creativity and talent.

Every week NephroPlus will upload one entry from the participation received on their social media page until the end of the talent hunt programme on September 30. An eminent jury from television and media industry would be a part of the selection process.

Dialysis patients interested to showcase their talent can upload their file on Facebook/ Twitter page of NephroPlus https://www.facebook.com/NephroPlusDialysisNetwork/) or email at creatives@nephroplus.com. Patient details like name, contact details, dialysis centre and city have to be mentioned clearly in the application. The file could either be an audio/video clip or a painting/drawing or any other form of submission that demonstrates their talent.

