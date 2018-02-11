NephroPlus improving quality of life

By | Published: 12:11 am 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: NephroPlus, headquartered in Hyderabad, has created India’s largest dialysis centre network offering dialysis services. The company has been aiming to change the way in which dialysis is done in the country.

Founded by Vikram Vuppala, Sandeep Gudibanda and Kamal Shah, NephroPlus has taken kidney care to the next level. The company has been primarily driven by the mission to enable dialysis patients to lead a normal life, encouraging them to do things everyone does like work, travel and have fun. It has been providing dialysis by using standardised protocols, continuous training with a focus on innovation.

Vikram is a healthcare strategy consultant with global healthcare industry experience. His passion to redefine healthcare delivery in India prompted him to found NephroPlus, a chain of dialysis centres. Prior to founding NephroPlus, he served as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company in their New Jersey office. He also served Abbott Laboratories and ZS Associates.

He did his Bachelors in Chemical engineering from IIT-Kharagpur, Masters in Computer Science from University of Illinois, and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

Vikram Vuppala, founder & CEO, told Telangana Today, “NephroPlus currently has 132 centres in 83 cities across 18 states in India and will soon expand to other geographies. We are doing a more than million treatments per year. We have created the largest dialysis network and the second player in the segment is less than half of our size. We want to stay humble and grow consistently.”

“From my engineering days at IIT-Kharagpur, I wanted to become a healthcare entrepreneur. In 2008, I was looking at diabetes and hypertension. India had 35 million diabetics. I also had exposure to a dialysis centre in the US. I also happen to go through a blog of Kamal Shah who has been undergoing dialysis and realised that better dialysis facilities need to be created. I realised having a dialysis patient as a co-founder will help us creating an organisation that will understand the needs and pain points of those who need to undergo dialysis. I met Sandeep when he was studying MBA at Indian School of Business (ISB),” he said.

Consistent growth

NephroPlus after raising Rs 1 crore through individual savings and angel investors set up its first dialysis centre in MLA Colony, Banjara Hills, which became a facility for establishing proof of concept that quality dialysis services could be offered in a hygienic and differentiated environment. Based on this response, the company raised Rs 2 crore and set up second centre in East Marredpally in Secunderabad, which was an outpatient facility that gave experience on how multicentres work within the system, followed by the third in Mahaboobnagar district to get an understanding on how do remote centres work.

“We had three centres and had a turnover in November 2011 when Bessemer Venture Partners invested Rs 23 crore into NephroPlus. We ventured into Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. We had a different experience in Agra, Uttar Pradesh where we adapted to local conditions. In 2014, World Bank invested Rs 60 crore in us. At this time we had 18 centres in five States. Post that, we started to expand in Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In August 2016, we got Rs 100 crore in Series C funding led by SeaLink Capital Partners (SCP) and International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group,” he informed.

NpehroPlus is trying to change the way dialysis is carried out in India by introducing ‘Holiday Dialysis’ concept by conducting activities for dialysis patients in places such as Dehradun, Rishikesh and Goa. “We want to prove that dialysis patients can lead a normal life. We call patients as guests in our centres. We celebrate their birthdays. We want them to stay positive about their treatment and lives. We are the first to conduct Dialysis Olympics. So far we have conducted them in Hyderabad and Delhi where people undergoing dialysis take part in sports,” he explained.

Network expansion

The company is planning to go overseas to foray into South Asia, Middle East and Africa. It wants to create the largest platform in India. The company is trying to create a network so that patients don’t have to travel beyond 5 kms. In Hyderabad NephroPlus operates six centres.

Majority of its centres are in tier-2, tier-3 cities while about 25 per cent of them are in metros. The company has ensured a cost reduction of 30-40 per cent compared to dialysis done in hospitals. This has made hospitals outsource the services from NephroPlus.

NephroPlus is also creating exclusive dialysis centres in PSUs such as Singareni Collieries and Neyceli Lignite Corporation and ESIC hospitals.

The 2,100-employee company is growing at a rate of 80-100 per cent year-on-year. Every year, NephroPlus is adding 35-40 clinics. It also runs 12 academies that train technical staff, which will go up to 20 in next one year.