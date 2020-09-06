NephroPlus to expand its footprint in India, overseas

It currently serves 16,000 patients a month

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based dialysis services provider NephroPlus, which operates a pan-India network with 216 centres in 126 cities across 20 States plans to expand its footprint in the existing markets as well as foray into new geographies worldwide. It currently serves 16,000 patients a month.

NephroPlus co-founder and director, Guest Services, Kamal Shah, told Telangana Today, “We plan to open about five centres a month across India in the near-term, which we have done even during the pandemic. There is a large market gap in the country. We would like to expand our presence in the North East rapidly. The company is aiming to have 500 centres in the next couple of years. Globally, we plan to expand our footprint in Middle East and South East Asia and are in an advanced stage of discussion with the potential partners.”

In India, a majority of NephroPlus centres operate out of private and government hospitals while lesser number of centres are run in a standalone mode. The company sees opportunity to expand presence through standalone centres, going forward.

Also, more than one-third of the centres currently are in tier-3 cities and rural India. The company is keen to expand access to smaller cities and towns. For instance, the company brought dialysis facilities to patients in Mahaboobnagar for the first time and is witnessing many more such instances in other parts of the country as well.

On the funding front, he said, NephroPlus has concluded Series D funding last year. The company is adequately funded and will not be needing any equity at this time. The company however may look at debt if needed to meet its expansion needs.

