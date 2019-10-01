Nepotism is a minor road bump for Vikrant

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Actor Vikrant Massey makes no bones about nepotism playing spoilsport but dismisses such traits as “minor road bumps”. Vikrant, who comes from a non- filmy background, has previously openly said that nepotism does exist in Bollywood.

“Yes, in certain cases. At the same time I have also maintained that fair opportunities also exist. So in case of things like nepotism, I take these as minor road bumps. They are bound to happen on a smooth and straight highway. One is bound to encounter a few hiccups, which is fine. It is all part of a longer journey,” said Vikrant.

The 32-year-old actor made his debut on television with Kahaan Hoon Main in 2004. Vikrant says his fans will definitely see him on the small screen again. “I am waiting for something exciting to come my way,” he explained. Currently, he is looking out for “good cinema”.

“Good cinema is a reflection of society. It is something that resonates with people, something that people take home. It has a certain archival value,” he said. He is now looking forward to his next release Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar’s film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

It stars Deepika Padukone in the title role. The film is slated for release on January 10, 2020.”I am proud to be associated with a film on this subject, and each and every person associated with the film. It was a gruesome crime and with this film the world will resonate with the message we want to give out,” he said.