Nerastula Survey upsets house owners in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ongoing ‘Sakala Nerastula Samagra Survey’ by the Telangana State Police Department to enumerate offenders in the city appears to have run into a few minor roadblocks.

Police teams, visiting houses for verification, had to face objections over the geo-tagging of the residences as house owners opposed the move, raising concerns of loss of privacy due to continuous surveillance on their residences.

J Surya Prakash Narayana, a government employee, said it was not fair to keep a tab on residences in which other families were also living.

“Geo-tagging of houses brings others also in the same building under police surveillance, which in turns means loss of our privacy,” he said.

On the other hand, the offenders who were staying in these buildings too have started facing problems with building owners now objecting to their stay there.

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch R Umamaheshwara Sharma, who came across with a similar issue, said the police was assuring owners that they would not face any kind of problem from the offenders.

“The survey is to keep a continuous track of offenders. Any move towards any criminal activity will be thwarted. So, the owners need not be scared about them,” he said.

“The owners are also being convinced about the advantages of geo-tagging,” he said, adding that owners could report to the police when the offender vacated the house so that the tag would be removed.

Special drive to track missing offenders

The department will take out a special drive to identify offenders who were missing during the ongoing survey. Under Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, some 3,313 offenders were said to have shifted their residences.

According to the officials, close to 2,381 residences in Cyberabad and 5,638 residences in Rachakonda were visited on the first day. Among them, some 1,123 offenders in Cyberabad and 3,583 offenders in Rachakonda were present in their locations.

Rachakonda Joint Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said the survey would continue as per schedule. “For those who were not present, a special drive will be conducted later,” he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said the focus would be to identify those who were involved in more than three offences.

“The verification process will be held in a phased manner. First, offenders involved in more than three cases will be identified. Those who are involved in more than two will be next while those involved in more than one case will be after that,” he said.