Neredmet youngsters organise distribution drives

By | Published: 10:02 pm

The youths of the Bethel Marthoma Syrian Church, Neredmet organised a grocery kit distribution drive for the residents of Vinayak Nagar who have been deprived of their basic necessities. The drive witnessed some 80 kits worth Rs 1,000 being distributed.

The initiative was conducted under the leadership of Rev Jose T Abraham. Mathew Samuel, Roshan Thomas Nelson and others represented the youths, who lent a hand towards the distribution of the kits meant to help ease life of those affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. Corporator, Jagdeesh Goud graced the occasion with his presence.