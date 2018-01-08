Nesting stands for migratory birds installed in Medak, Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:51 am

Medak/Sangareddy: In an attempt to provide safe nesting places for migratory birds coming from across the world, forest officials in Medak and Sangareddy districts have installed nesting stands in Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary and Manjira Wildlife sanctuary. These two wildlife sanctuaries attract more than 100 kinds of migrant bird species during the winter season every year. They will fly back to their native places after about four-month-long nesting season.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Divisional Forest Officer, Medak, Padmajarani said the migrant birds used to build nests on the trees in the Deer Breeding Centre close to Pocharam dam. Since there were not enough trees for building nests, the DFO said that they have installed eight nesting stands close to the backwaters of Pocharam dam by spending Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, the forest authorities in Sangareddy district have installed four nesting stands in addition to existing 10 nesting stands at Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary located near Manjira dam near Sangareddy town recently.

Forest Range Officer, K Shyamsundar said they have also ordered for 10 more nesting stands, which they would probably install in a week time. That would take the total nesting stands to 24 in Manjira. According to e-bird, an online database of bird observations provided by bird watchers from across the globe, 241 and 234 bird species were sighted at Manjira and Pocharam respectively so far. More than 100 of them including, Greater Flamingos, Bar-headed goose and many others visit these two sanctuaries during the winter DFO, Sangareddy, K Venkateshwarlu has said that the birds would find enough prey in the shallow waters of Manjira and Pocharam dams besides they will find enough food in nearby grasslands and paddy fields. These birds will return home after raising their chicks.