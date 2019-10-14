NET applications date extended

By | Published: 12:50 am 4:53 pm

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting online application forms for University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 till October 15.

The NTA said the date was extended as a large number of aspirants asked for it. After filling up forms, candidates can pay the fee online till October 16. Candidates can correct particulars in the online application form from October 18 to 25. In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants can contact helpline number 0120-6895200. The applicants can also use the query redressal system available in the candidate’s login, the NTA said. The UGC-NET will be conducted in computer based mode from December 2 to 6.

The admit cards will be available for download on NTA’s website https://www.nta.ac.in/ from November 9. The results will be declared on December 31. The UGC-NET is conducted for junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .