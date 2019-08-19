Netflix announces animated Elvis Presley spy series

By | Published: 10:13 am

Washington D.C: On the 42nd death anniversary of American singer Elvis Presley, Netflix has announced the adult animated action-comedy series ‘Agent King’.

In the upcoming series, “Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all the while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” according to the streaming platform and as reported by Fox News.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley.

“My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.” Co-creators Presley and Eddie will also be executive producers of the series. Jerry Schilling will serve as a consultant. Mike Arnold (“Archer”) will serve as showrunner, writer and co-executive producer. Fletcher Moules will be the supervising director and co-executive producer.

Elvis’ wardrobe for the animated series will be custom-designed by John Varvatos.

Authentic Brands Group, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Television are also partners on the show.

The announcement made by the digital platform came after the end of ‘Elvis Week,’ a grand celebration of the singer’s, movies, legacy, and music.