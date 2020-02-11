Netflix renews ‘Sex Education’ for third season

Los Angeles: Asa Butterfield-starrer Netflix series “Sex Education” has been renewed for the third season by the streamer.

The announcement was made by the streaming platform’s Twitter handle See What’s Next on Monday.

“#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season!” read the post.

Created by Laurie Nunn, “Sex Education” features Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

The show also features Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Gillian Anderson as Otis’ sex therapist mother Jean F Milburn.

The show’s second season premiered on Netflix on January 17.