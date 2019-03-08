Netflix to adapt Marquez classic

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Streaming giant Netflix has bought the rights to create the first-ever screen adaptation of Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s 1967 magical realist novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The book will be adapted into a Spanish language series and filmed largely in the Nobel prize-winning author’s home country of Colombia, with García Márquez’s sons, Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García Barcha, serving as executive producers, say reports.

García said that his father was sceptical of the sprawling novel’s capacity to fit within a traditional film structure, and wanted the story to be told in Spanish.

“For decades, our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to One Hundred Years of Solitude because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” García said.

“But, in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programmes in foreign languages, the time could not be better.”

One Hundred Years of Solitude follows the Buendia dynasty, founders of the rural and isolated town of Macondo, and fuses fantastical and allegorical elements such as rains of yellow flowers, alchemy and religious apparitions, with realism, history and literary pastiche.

It became a defining work of magical realism and one of the most celebrated Latin American novels of the 20th century, having sold an estimated 47 million copies and been translated into 46 languages.