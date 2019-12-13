Netflix to create a series on Spotify

By | Published: 4:37 pm

Netflix has announced an untitled scripted series about Spotify, a Swedish startup that shook the entire music industry and evolved into becoming one of the world’s leading music services.

The limited series is inspired by the book ‘Spotify Untold’ by authors Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud both business reporters at Swedish Dagens Industri and will be produced by Yellow Bird UK, a Banijay Group company and the production company behind the upcoming Netflix series Young Wallander.

Acclaimed Per-Olav SÃ¸rensen (Quicksand, Home for Christmas and Nobel) will be directing and Berna Levin (Young Wallander, Hidden and The Girl in the Spider’s Web) will serve as executive producer.“The founding tale of Spotify is a great example of how a local story can have a global impact. We are really excited about bringing this success story to life and we look forward to continuing our great collaboration with director Per-Olav SÃ¸rensen and the team at Yellow Bird UK,” Tesha Crawford, Director of International Originals Northern Europe at Netflix said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Swedish and English language series will be developed and produced by Yellow Bird UK, with Berna Levin serving as executive producer and Luke Franklin as producer. “The story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music, how we listen to it and how it’s made is truly a tale for our time. Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalised, digitised world,” Berna Levin, Executive Producer, Yellow Bird added.