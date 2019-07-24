Netflix unveils mobile plan in India at Rs 199 per month

By | Published: 1:10 pm

New Delhi: Aiming to come close to its rivals like Amazon Prime and Hotstar in India, American video streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a mobile subscription plan for India at Rs 199 per month.

The plan will enable users to view content in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time.

This is Netflix’s fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic, standard and premium plans which are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 799.

“Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members any other country in the world — and they love to download our shows and films. We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets — both on the go and at home,” Ajay Arora, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix, told reporters here.

“Indian consumers watch on the go. And you can’t beat that freedom.”

According to a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30 per cent of their phone time and over 70 per cent of their mobile data on entertainment.

“Our goal is to get Netflix on as many devices as we can. Today, Netflix is present on 1700 plus device models,” Nigel Baptiste, Director of Partner Engagement, Netflix said.

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Chopsticks and Mighty Little Bheem.

According to the company, thirteen new films and nine new original series are already in the pipeline.

The company began testing the mobile-only subscription service in few countries in March.