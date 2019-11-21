Netherlands to facilitate seed exports from Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: In a follow up to the visit of Telangana government delegation to Netherlands earlier this month, a delegation of Netherlands government met Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi on Wednesday to hold discussions on investment opportunities in the State. The Netherlands delegation assured completed support to the State government in promoting seed production and exports, horticulture, and urban infrastructure development.

The Netherlands delegation was led by Netherlands director of economic affairs and internationalisation Karim Adatghal from its Urban Development Economy department. Telangana State Seed Certification Agency director K Keshavulu and other officials from the State government also participated in the meeting.

Earlier this month, a delegation led by Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy visited Netherlands and participated in Dutch Trade Mission inviting investments to Telangana State. The officials signed several memoranda of understanding for cooperation and collaboration in various fields especially seed production and exports.

