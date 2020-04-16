Netizens back KCR’s ‘total lockdown’ call

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: A majority of Netizens have strongly endorsed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s repeated calls for a complete lockdown, without any exemptions, till April 30, if not beyond.

When Telangana Today, in its Web edition, sought people’s reaction to its poser – “Should there be lockdown without exemptions till April 30, as KCR says; Or give exemptions after April 20, as the Centre wants” – 70 per cent of the people who participated in the poll on Thursday ruled out any form of exemption till at least May 3.

At the time of going to the press, more than 2,500 people had responded to the poll, with only 30 per cent of them favouring exemptions after April 20 as suggested by the Centre. Rao has been consistent in pointing out that the only weapon to keep coronavirus at bay was the lockdown and social distancing.

In fact, Fact Book, an FB page, came out strongly in favour of continuing with the lockdown without any let up, stating: “Those who selected “exemptions after 20th” Crawl back to your cave, you’re not from our State Telangana. Jai Telangana.” Arun Sreedhar, another Netizens, said a firm no. “No exemptions should be given strictly,” he said.

