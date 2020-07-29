Netizens debate over the right way to cook rice

By | Published: 6:35 pm

How do you cook rice? It’s simple. Add water (roughly double the amount) to rice in a cooker and let it boil. But it seems like there’s another way to make rice and Asians are not really happy with it.

In a recent video that went viral, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng is seen reviewing a BBC Food video. The chef in the video shows steps to make fried egg rice. Netizens went crazy over the video where the woman in the video goes on to drain the water after cooking rice and washes it under cold water. The reaction of Nigel and comments makes the video hilarious.

The comedian is a content creator based in London, UK. His ‘Uncle Roger’ character drew a lot of attention and one of the fans commented, “I want him following me around, just questioning every bad decision I make in life.”

In one of the comments on Reddit, a user tries to justify the video. “Boil and Drain method of cooking rice – Indians traditional method removes starch, and makes the stomach feel not bloated after a rice meal. She is not cooking it wrong, just using modern utensils but following the same traditional practice of cooking rice (in India). That said, washing the cooked rice with cold water – was not a traditional method. It’s just a modern-day healthy-adaptation that takes washing-the-starch-off to the next level. Currently, this is considered a healthy practice for those suffering from diabetes but still dependent on rice for everyday meals (due to rice dependent food habits).”

