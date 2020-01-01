Netplay to open new centre in Uppal

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide sporting enthusiasts easy and hassle-free access to any kind of sports, brother duo – Siddharth and Aditya Reddy – opened an integrated gaming centre in Hitec City in 2017. And since then, in the last two years, Netplay Sports has launched four Gamepoint centres in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam, with the latest one being opened in Uppal on Wednesday.

The centres provides gaming enthusiasts with international-standard badminton courts, table tennis, basketball courts, football turf along with swimming pool, shooting range and a gym. Offered in different variations like pay-n-play, yearly memberships, coaching programmes and partnership with schools and corporates, the centre has had 15,000 downloads so far with about 10,000-plus regular active users in these centres. Apart from Uppal and Hitec City, the centres are available in Madhapur and in a school in Hayathnagar wherein members can utilise the services post school hours.

In addition to keeping the centre open from 5 AM to 2 AM (closed during 2AM-5AM everyday), the centre also holds tournaments in its centres along with holding competitions for corporates and provides training as and when required. “Apart from watching sports, people in Hyderabadis are keen to actually play sports in order to keep themselves fit and healthy.

However, the resources available two years ago were not easy and accessible to individuals. That is when, me and brother decided to set up an international standard gaming centre which is technologically-enabled. Thus, users can just book their slots through our app and come and play as per their convenience,” said Aditya Reddy, co-founder, Netplay Sports.

Going ahead, the company plans to open 100 centres in next five years across the top tier-1 and 2 cities and looks to focus on towns like Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana. The total investment in the company so far has been to the tune of Rs 6 crore out of which Rs 3.5 crore has been through angel investment. It has about 55 people on its payroll out of which 30 are coaches who are certified and experienced to teach every level of sports enthusiast.

