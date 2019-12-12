Netrika Consulting acquires Anti Piracy Solutions

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: Risk management and corporate frauds investigations company Netrika Consulting, on Thursday announced acquisition of Anti Piracy Solutions (APS), a home-grown global online anti-piracy services and strategic consulting company based in Hyderabad.

With the technological synergy attained through this acquisition, Netrika will now be better positioned to effectively lead the fight against unauthorised leaks and peddling of copyrighted intellectual properties such as movies, music albums and even educational contents online.

This synergy will also boost Netrika’s capability in the fight against the online sale of counterfeit goods.

Sanjay Kaushik, MD, Netrika Consulting said, “We are happy to welcome Anti Piracy Solutions into our fold and we are confident to protect our clientele from piracy both online and offline”.

