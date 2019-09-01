‘Neutrality must for good leader’

By | Published: 12:36 am 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: A leader should lead by his own example so that people should feel proud to be his followers. It is the responsibility of the leader to make plan that is executable and motivate colleagues to implement it, said Air Commodore NN Reddy, Deputy Director General, NCC, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

Inaugurating NCC Sub-Unit at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here recently, Reddy said a good leader must also possess best communication abilities so that he/she can make others understand the message properly. Sensitivity, neutrality and two way communication is essential for a good leader, he added.

In his address to students, he said that by enrolling in the NCC you have taken the first step towards serving the nation. “You should take advantage of available opportunities through sheer hard work and persuasion,” he said. He also emphasised the importance of self-motivation among students.

In his presidential address, MANUU VC, Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz thanked NCC officials for starting the NCC Unit in the varsity.

The VC said the armed forces not only protect the country’s borders but also serve us in distress situations. “I am glad that MANUU students are serving in every sector of the country and now they will have an opportunity to serve Army through NCC,” he said.

Discipline is the most valuable asset you will get from the NCC and which will be useful throughout your life, he told students.

Deans, professors, faculties and students in large number took part in the event.

