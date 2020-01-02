Never Again has edge in Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:23 pm

Chennai: The R. Karthik-trained Never Again looks good in the upper division of the Governor’s Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 and the main attraction of the races to be held here on Thursday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Grand Royal 1, Maleny 2, Awesome Gift 3

2. Rush More 1, Phoebe Buffay 2, Agentdoubleoseven 3

3. Otus 1, Octavian 2, Shreya’s Pet 3

4. Torbert 1, Shield Maiden 2, Be My Light 3

5. Never Again 1, Storm Flag 2, Pretty Gal 3

6. Priceless Ruler 1, Catelyn 2, Crown Of Stars 3

7. Magic Storm 1, Oliver Twist 2, Gardiner 3

Day’s Best: Torbert.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

